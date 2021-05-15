The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 3 to 9, 2021.

Property found —  Small Black  dog with white chest, will keep for a few days, 510th St.

Officer assist —  Caller wants information about someone making  moonshine and transporting it to other states.

Animal complaint —  Questions about a nuisance bear near his cabin rentals, wants suggestions on how to get them out of area, Grand Hilger Dr.

Driving complaint —  Two vehicles driving erratically, a car and truck, speeding, fishtailing, possibly racing, 109th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Group of  three dogs came on to roadway, one really small, one medium black and one medium brown dog.

Animal complaint —  Caller thinks someone shot a bald eagle from the road on her land, 279th Ave.

Ambulance —  Ambulance requested for male, unknown problem,  Hwy., 64.

Officer assist —  Caller’s ex-husband gave alcohol to minor son two weeks ago, would like to know the legality, 275th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Suspicious —  People out at her place again, 167th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Wejack Rd.

Harassment/stalking —  ex-harassing, Elmwood Rd.

Animal complaint — Large white poodle mix running free through yards, ongoing issue, Marie Ave, Akeley.  

Fire —  A pole is on fire, which started a field afire.

Suspicious —  Caller saw four men in camo jackets get out of a truck, shine lights in water below bridge.

Ambulance —  Man is having trouble breathing, C.R. 36.

Ambulance —  Man may have had stroke last night, Jewel Trl.

Ambulance —  Caller is on floor, can’t get up, C.R. 80, Nevis.

Driving complaint —  SUV is all over road, slamming brakes on and off, U.S. 71.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller reports four girls are going to her residence to fight her 14 and 15 year old foster daughters, 470th.

Officer assist —  Needs assistance picking up her son’s stuff because a person went to lay hands on her son during church, so mom wants to get his stuff, North St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Cows are out, 209th Ave.

Trespassing —  Trespasser seen on camera, repeat offender, Grand Vista Dr.

Theft —  Wireless trail camera stolen from caller’s property, C.R. 13.

Property lost —  Caller’s dog missing since yesterday, 200th St.

Theft —  Caller states at 2:30 p.m. her mail was stolen, Hwy. 34.

Officer assist —  Ex-husband is at softball field; he keeps grabbing the kids, Main St., Laporte.

Burglary —  Caller believes someone broke into house in last two hours. The trim around door is pulled away, Ermine Trl.

Pine Manor walk away —  Female left after 6 p.m., unsure what she was wearing, left during shift change, unknown whether walking or got a ride. She is on commitment through Cass County, Hwy., 34.

Accident —  Caller hit bear, vehicle  is OK, she is OK, bear possibly still alive.

Officer assist —  Group of minors are drinking, C.R. 33.

Gas drive off —  At 5 p.m. yesterday, $76.65 in fuel was taken, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Theft —  Caller states an ex-friend in possession of four of his firearms, refusing to return them, Hwy. 2.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller states she’s being harassed by ex-husband, Expedition Dr.

Animal complaint —  Cows are out again, 209th Ave.

Damage to property —  Neighbor’s gate looks like it has been rammed, all bent up, one pole missing, Fordyce Dr.

Accident —  Hit bear cub, no damage to vehicle, believes bear ran off.

Alarm —  Residential burglary alarm, detached garage motion, homeowners not contacted, Goshawk Dr.

Domestic —  Family issue with grandfather and daughter, Graceson Ave, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller is scared of staff at group home, doesn’t feel safe, wants to be taken to emergency housing, C.R. 25.

Theft —  Theft of diamond ring occurred after she moved out of residence, C.R. 86.

Ambulance —  Mother fell earlier today, fainted again, now is throwing up, Grouse Rd.

Ambulance —  Woman is having hard time breathing, Greenwood Loop.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, at least two injured, C.R. 14.

Fraud —  Someone has the caller’s debit card info, Oak Dr.

Fire —  Caller reports structure and brush fire, Junebug Dr.

Fire —  Roof on fire, Dovetail Rd.

