The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 3 to 9, 2021.
Property found — Small Black dog with white chest, will keep for a few days, 510th St.
Officer assist — Caller wants information about someone making moonshine and transporting it to other states.
Animal complaint — Questions about a nuisance bear near his cabin rentals, wants suggestions on how to get them out of area, Grand Hilger Dr.
Driving complaint — Two vehicles driving erratically, a car and truck, speeding, fishtailing, possibly racing, 109th Ave.
Animal complaint — Group of three dogs came on to roadway, one really small, one medium black and one medium brown dog.
Animal complaint — Caller thinks someone shot a bald eagle from the road on her land, 279th Ave.
Ambulance — Ambulance requested for male, unknown problem, Hwy., 64.
Officer assist — Caller’s ex-husband gave alcohol to minor son two weeks ago, would like to know the legality, 275th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Suspicious — People out at her place again, 167th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wejack Rd.
Harassment/stalking — ex-harassing, Elmwood Rd.
Animal complaint — Large white poodle mix running free through yards, ongoing issue, Marie Ave, Akeley.
Fire — A pole is on fire, which started a field afire.
Suspicious — Caller saw four men in camo jackets get out of a truck, shine lights in water below bridge.
Ambulance — Man is having trouble breathing, C.R. 36.
Ambulance — Man may have had stroke last night, Jewel Trl.
Ambulance — Caller is on floor, can’t get up, C.R. 80, Nevis.
Driving complaint — SUV is all over road, slamming brakes on and off, U.S. 71.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller reports four girls are going to her residence to fight her 14 and 15 year old foster daughters, 470th.
Officer assist — Needs assistance picking up her son’s stuff because a person went to lay hands on her son during church, so mom wants to get his stuff, North St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Cows are out, 209th Ave.
Trespassing — Trespasser seen on camera, repeat offender, Grand Vista Dr.
Theft — Wireless trail camera stolen from caller’s property, C.R. 13.
Property lost — Caller’s dog missing since yesterday, 200th St.
Theft — Caller states at 2:30 p.m. her mail was stolen, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Ex-husband is at softball field; he keeps grabbing the kids, Main St., Laporte.
Burglary — Caller believes someone broke into house in last two hours. The trim around door is pulled away, Ermine Trl.
Pine Manor walk away — Female left after 6 p.m., unsure what she was wearing, left during shift change, unknown whether walking or got a ride. She is on commitment through Cass County, Hwy., 34.
Accident — Caller hit bear, vehicle is OK, she is OK, bear possibly still alive.
Officer assist — Group of minors are drinking, C.R. 33.
Gas drive off — At 5 p.m. yesterday, $76.65 in fuel was taken, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Theft — Caller states an ex-friend in possession of four of his firearms, refusing to return them, Hwy. 2.
Harassment/stalking — Caller states she’s being harassed by ex-husband, Expedition Dr.
Animal complaint — Cows are out again, 209th Ave.
Damage to property — Neighbor’s gate looks like it has been rammed, all bent up, one pole missing, Fordyce Dr.
Accident — Hit bear cub, no damage to vehicle, believes bear ran off.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm, detached garage motion, homeowners not contacted, Goshawk Dr.
Domestic — Family issue with grandfather and daughter, Graceson Ave, Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller is scared of staff at group home, doesn’t feel safe, wants to be taken to emergency housing, C.R. 25.
Theft — Theft of diamond ring occurred after she moved out of residence, C.R. 86.
Ambulance — Mother fell earlier today, fainted again, now is throwing up, Grouse Rd.
Ambulance — Woman is having hard time breathing, Greenwood Loop.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, at least two injured, C.R. 14.
Fraud — Someone has the caller’s debit card info, Oak Dr.
Fire — Caller reports structure and brush fire, Junebug Dr.
Fire — Roof on fire, Dovetail Rd.
