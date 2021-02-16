Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 4-7.

Disputes/disturbances —  11 protestors at Enbridge Line 3 south yard on C.R. 11, not letting workers in or out, C.R. 11.

Alarm —  Back door alarm, spoke to homeowner, nobody should be there, no key holders, C.R. 37, Laporte.

Suspicious —  Camera recorded vehicle drove in, someone got out, walked around house, vehicle pulled up to garage then drove off. Unknown if person got back in car, Heartland Dr.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway, Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  13 yr. old male yelling causing issues, 315th Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller wants boyfriend’s son removed from home, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Scam possible —  Scam, Meadow Cir., Laporte.

Property found —  Found Stihl chainsaw.

Officer assist —  Would like to speak to a deputy about her grandson being disruptive, 315th Ave., Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Male party left, driving intoxicated, caller said they were fighting, Wildwood Rd.

Suspicious —  Appears someone tried to steal propane tank. Tank is pulled to side of road from a deer stand.

Ambulance —  Piece of machinery fell through ice, party trapped inside, 105th Ave., Laporte.

Fire —  House fire at 275th Ave.

Fire —  House fire is moving toward trees, possible re-burn from earlier fire, C.R. 5.

Fire —  Chimney fire, everyone is out of the house, Jade Rose Dr.

Alarm —  Main entry bar door area motion, Main St. W., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Report of dog tied with no shelter at a house across from church, Hwy. 87.

Driving complaint —  Volkswagen sedan and Honda SUV reported racing on Hwy. 71; passed on to State Patrol.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments