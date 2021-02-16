Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 4-7.
Disputes/disturbances — 11 protestors at Enbridge Line 3 south yard on C.R. 11, not letting workers in or out, C.R. 11.
Alarm — Back door alarm, spoke to homeowner, nobody should be there, no key holders, C.R. 37, Laporte.
Suspicious — Camera recorded vehicle drove in, someone got out, walked around house, vehicle pulled up to garage then drove off. Unknown if person got back in car, Heartland Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway, Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — 13 yr. old male yelling causing issues, 315th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller wants boyfriend’s son removed from home, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Scam possible — Scam, Meadow Cir., Laporte.
Property found — Found Stihl chainsaw.
Officer assist — Would like to speak to a deputy about her grandson being disruptive, 315th Ave., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Male party left, driving intoxicated, caller said they were fighting, Wildwood Rd.
Suspicious — Appears someone tried to steal propane tank. Tank is pulled to side of road from a deer stand.
Ambulance — Piece of machinery fell through ice, party trapped inside, 105th Ave., Laporte.
Fire — House fire at 275th Ave.
Fire — House fire is moving toward trees, possible re-burn from earlier fire, C.R. 5.
Fire — Chimney fire, everyone is out of the house, Jade Rose Dr.
Alarm — Main entry bar door area motion, Main St. W., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Report of dog tied with no shelter at a house across from church, Hwy. 87.
Driving complaint — Volkswagen sedan and Honda SUV reported racing on Hwy. 71; passed on to State Patrol.
