The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 23 to 29.
Suspicious — Van parked behind shop possibly two parties breaking into Bob’s Towing, Hwy. 2.
Animal complaint — Caller has male brown/white dog running near highway, believes it’s some type of hunting dog, caller will keep dog until claimed, Wolf Lake Rd.
Accident — Vehicle went off road, tree holding it in place, female and three kids inside.
Domestic — 27 year old male out of control flipping tables and hitting people, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Trespassing — Black or dark blue truck left as soon as they were caught on property, going towards Bemidji on 71, Hwy. 71.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, 2nd St. NE., Laporte.
Ambulance — Male confused and disoriented, 291st Ave, Akeley.
Suspicious — Neighbor found foot tracks by his camper, he is not in area, Deep Wood Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Questions for deputy, C.R. 33.
Officer assist — Two younger kids on bike in middle of Lake George, Lake George.
Officer assist — Landlord accusing caller of stealing a christmas tree and would like some advice, looked everywhere can’t find it, Hwy. 226.
Threats — Caller receiving death threats, Tutorville.
Officer assist — Guy in detox supposed to treatment is refusing to leave, getting agitated, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Someone threw ice chunk at her windshield, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Caller needs help getting husband out of recliner, 309th Ave., Laporte.
Gun call — Been hearing gun shots from game refuge, C.R. 4.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, Central Ave., Laporte.
Theft — Theft of camper, Eden Point Rd.
Animal complaint — Concern of cattle neglect, C.R. 45, Laporte.
Theft — Theft of personal items from a rental, 319th Ave., Akeley.
Trespassing — Next door neighbor is trespassing on his property, Hillview Rd., Nevis.
Suspicious — Person has some concerns over a recent facebook post, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Caller works for Akeley and is being harassed by male party who keeps yelling at him and following him.
Officer assist — Questions on issues getting his drivers license, states suspicious activity on his record, Tanglewood Trl.
Ambulance — Husband has flu like symptoms, Wejack, Cass Lake.
Disputes/disturbances — Individual is drunk and has been tearing up the house, nothing physical, broke TV, threw pan full of hamburger, Main St. E., Laporte.
Motorist assist — Out with vehicle partiallyin the roadway, Hwy. 64, Laporte.
Ambulance — Male party blacked out, not sure what really happened, fell on floor, eyes were rolling, as per witness, Meadow Cir., Laporte.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off occurred on Nov. 22, $29.55 in fuel was taken, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Theft — Theft of shop tools, Vagabond Loop.
Alarm — Shop building sprinkler water flow fire alarm activated, Main St., Laporte.
Trespassing — ATVs drove across his property and he followed the tracks back to where they came from, 315th Ave., Akeley.
ATV/OHV — People driving a Ranger Quad and crossing the main roadway, caller feels they are also driving too fast as lots of people use the crossing.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, no injuries, both vehicles are pulled off of the roadway.
Possible scam — Caller attempted to purchase an item on facebook, paid with Google play cards, caller was scammed $250, 317th Ave.
Theft — Theft of shotgun, State Hwy. 34.
Vehicle stolen — Truck stolen with about $3,500 worth of chain saw equipment, multiple suspects, believes she knows where it is, Frost Bite Rd.
Property found — Found dogs, black and white Australian Shepherd and chocolate lab. Both have shock collars, they’re friendly and want to come into his home, Schoolcraft Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Juvenile male is destroying things and did have a broken bottle, Wildwood Rd.
