The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 23 to 29.

Suspicious —  Van parked behind shop possibly two parties breaking into Bob’s Towing, Hwy. 2.

Animal complaint —  Caller has male brown/white dog running near highway, believes it’s some type of hunting dog, caller will keep dog until claimed, Wolf Lake Rd.

Accident —  Vehicle went off road, tree holding it in place, female and three kids inside.

Domestic —  27 year old male out of control flipping tables and hitting people, C.R. 25, Akeley.

Trespassing —  Black or dark blue truck left as soon as they were caught on property, going towards Bemidji on 71, Hwy. 71.

Suspicious —  Suspicious vehicle, 2nd St. NE., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Male confused and disoriented, 291st Ave, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Neighbor found foot tracks by his camper, he is not in area, Deep Wood Dr., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Questions for deputy, C.R. 33.

Officer assist —  Two younger kids on bike in middle of Lake George, Lake George.

Officer assist —  Landlord accusing  caller of stealing a christmas tree and would like some advice, looked everywhere can’t find it, Hwy. 226.

Threats —  Caller receiving death threats, Tutorville.

Officer assist —  Guy in detox supposed to treatment is refusing to leave, getting agitated, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Someone threw ice chunk at her windshield, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Caller needs help getting husband out of recliner, 309th Ave., Laporte.

Gun call —  Been hearing gun shots from game refuge, C.R. 4.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, Central Ave., Laporte.

Theft —  Theft of camper, Eden  Point Rd.

Animal complaint —  Concern of cattle neglect, C.R. 45, Laporte.

Theft —  Theft of personal items from a rental, 319th Ave., Akeley.

Trespassing —  Next door neighbor is trespassing on his property, Hillview Rd., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Person has some concerns over a recent facebook post, C.R. 25, Akeley.

Harassment/stalking — Caller works for Akeley and is being harassed by male party who keeps yelling at him and following him.

Officer assist —  Questions on issues getting his drivers license, states suspicious activity on his record, Tanglewood Trl.

Ambulance —  Husband has flu like symptoms, Wejack, Cass Lake.

Disputes/disturbances —  Individual is drunk and has been tearing up the house, nothing physical, broke TV, threw pan full of hamburger, Main St. E., Laporte.

Motorist assist —  Out with vehicle partiallyin the roadway, Hwy. 64, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Male party blacked out, not sure what really happened, fell on floor, eyes were rolling, as per witness, Meadow Cir., Laporte.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive off occurred on Nov. 22, $29.55 in fuel was taken, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Theft —  Theft of shop tools, Vagabond Loop.

Alarm —  Shop building sprinkler water flow fire alarm activated, Main St., Laporte.

Trespassing —  ATVs drove across his property and he followed the tracks back to where they came from, 315th Ave., Akeley.

ATV/OHV —  People driving a Ranger Quad and crossing the main roadway, caller feels they are also driving too fast as lots of people use the crossing.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, no injuries, both vehicles are pulled off of the roadway.

Possible scam —  Caller attempted to purchase an item on facebook, paid with Google play cards, caller was scammed $250, 317th Ave.

Theft —  Theft of shotgun, State Hwy. 34.

Vehicle stolen —  Truck stolen with about $3,500 worth of chain saw equipment, multiple suspects, believes she knows where it is, Frost Bite Rd.

Property found —  Found dogs, black and white Australian Shepherd and chocolate lab. Both have shock collars, they’re friendly and want to come into his home, Schoolcraft Dr.

Disputes/disturbances —  Juvenile male is destroying things and did have a broken bottle, Wildwood Rd.

