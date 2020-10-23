Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 12 to 18, 2020.

Domestic —  Verbal domestic between caller’s brother and his girlfriend, Second Ave., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller wants officer to retrieve property from her ex-boyfriend’s place, Hwy. 25, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller needs help explaining to resident that calling 911 for non-emergencies is illegal, could face fines, Hwy. 25 Akeley.

Mailbox damage —  Caller accidently hit mailbox, tried knocking on door, left note, C.R. 1.

Domestic —  Text to 911 reporting a domestic, Main St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to deputy about his pain and the group home he’s living in on Hwy. 25, Akeley.

Assault/fight —  Caller wants to talk to deputy about his girlfriend’s son attacking him again, Hillview Rd.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive off, $49.80, Broadway St. Akeley.

Ambulance —  Older caller needs transport to ER; Foxfire Dr., Akeley.

Harassment/stalking —  Someone is harassing caller, parked in her area, now across street facing her vehicle, Marie Ave, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller wants answers about helicopter and drones, 275th Ave., Laporte.

Theft —  Caller reporting his Biden signs were taken C.R. 7.

Fire —  Leaves on fire in the trailer park, C.R. 33.

Officer assist —  Caller thinks a man who stole items is on a black mountain bike on Hwy. 2, just past Animal Land, camo sweatshirt and white mask, Hwy., 2, Cass Lake.

Theft —  Theft of sign between Oct. 10 and today, new sign is in place, Hwy., 34.

Deer call —  Deer hit, is suffering in middle of road, needs dispatching, Hwy. 45, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller asks if youth hunt with rifle is allowed now in Schoolcraft.

Officer assist —  Caller’s car title hasn’t been transferred two years after giving it to friend, DMV hasn’t done anything, Hillview Rd.

Officer assist — Caller has questions about wife taking huge amount of money out of joint account, C.R. 38, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Soon-to-be ex  has changed locks, he wasn’t given a key, nothing in restraining order says he can’t be there, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Suspicious —  Dark SUV headed toward high school, has been pulling into driveways and sitting there for a while, Main St., Laporte.

Theft —  Polaris side by side stolen, enclosed black top, camel body, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Accident —  Life 360 got alert about possible crash from an app that engages if enough force is used.

Harassment/stalking —  Significant other is sending him messages about being on property while she wasn’t there, no contact order between the two, C.R. 39.

Burglary —  Caller reports a break-in, 12th St., Backus.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog barking all night, Woodland Dr., Nevis.

Disputes/disturbances —  One man pushed another, Broadway St., Akeley.

Threats —  Repeated threats by soon-to-be ex-husband, wants restraining order, 354th St.

Suspicious —  Two males, one wearing red jacket, came onto property, C.R. 13.

Property lost —  Dog missing since last night; cheweenie female mix, bad back leg, no collar, no tags but is chipped and wearing a diaper, Third St., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Possible overdose, C.R. 9, Cass Lake.

Animal complaint —  Wants to speak to deputy about a dog barking all night, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller has limited drivers license, wants to know if he can drive to get his mother’s meds, 275th Ave., Laporte.

Alarm —  Front door delay, cancelled by homeowner through security company, Hwy., 200.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop.

Ambulance —  Caller thinks he has COVID due to son testing positive, bad headache, hard time breathing, chest hurting, Wejack Rd.

Trespassing —  Wants to talk to deputy about neighbor driving a snowmobile on her property, Hulet Ave., Akeley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments