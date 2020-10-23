Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 12 to 18, 2020.
Domestic — Verbal domestic between caller’s brother and his girlfriend, Second Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer to retrieve property from her ex-boyfriend’s place, Hwy. 25, Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller needs help explaining to resident that calling 911 for non-emergencies is illegal, could face fines, Hwy. 25 Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Caller accidently hit mailbox, tried knocking on door, left note, C.R. 1.
Domestic — Text to 911 reporting a domestic, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to deputy about his pain and the group home he’s living in on Hwy. 25, Akeley.
Assault/fight — Caller wants to talk to deputy about his girlfriend’s son attacking him again, Hillview Rd.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off, $49.80, Broadway St. Akeley.
Ambulance — Older caller needs transport to ER; Foxfire Dr., Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Someone is harassing caller, parked in her area, now across street facing her vehicle, Marie Ave, Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller wants answers about helicopter and drones, 275th Ave., Laporte.
Theft — Caller reporting his Biden signs were taken C.R. 7.
Fire — Leaves on fire in the trailer park, C.R. 33.
Officer assist — Caller thinks a man who stole items is on a black mountain bike on Hwy. 2, just past Animal Land, camo sweatshirt and white mask, Hwy., 2, Cass Lake.
Theft — Theft of sign between Oct. 10 and today, new sign is in place, Hwy., 34.
Deer call — Deer hit, is suffering in middle of road, needs dispatching, Hwy. 45, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller asks if youth hunt with rifle is allowed now in Schoolcraft.
Officer assist — Caller’s car title hasn’t been transferred two years after giving it to friend, DMV hasn’t done anything, Hillview Rd.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about wife taking huge amount of money out of joint account, C.R. 38, Laporte.
Officer assist — Soon-to-be ex has changed locks, he wasn’t given a key, nothing in restraining order says he can’t be there, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Suspicious — Dark SUV headed toward high school, has been pulling into driveways and sitting there for a while, Main St., Laporte.
Theft — Polaris side by side stolen, enclosed black top, camel body, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Accident — Life 360 got alert about possible crash from an app that engages if enough force is used.
Harassment/stalking — Significant other is sending him messages about being on property while she wasn’t there, no contact order between the two, C.R. 39.
Burglary — Caller reports a break-in, 12th St., Backus.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog barking all night, Woodland Dr., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — One man pushed another, Broadway St., Akeley.
Threats — Repeated threats by soon-to-be ex-husband, wants restraining order, 354th St.
Suspicious — Two males, one wearing red jacket, came onto property, C.R. 13.
Property lost — Dog missing since last night; cheweenie female mix, bad back leg, no collar, no tags but is chipped and wearing a diaper, Third St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Possible overdose, C.R. 9, Cass Lake.
Animal complaint — Wants to speak to deputy about a dog barking all night, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller has limited drivers license, wants to know if he can drive to get his mother’s meds, 275th Ave., Laporte.
Alarm — Front door delay, cancelled by homeowner through security company, Hwy., 200.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Ambulance — Caller thinks he has COVID due to son testing positive, bad headache, hard time breathing, chest hurting, Wejack Rd.
Trespassing — Wants to talk to deputy about neighbor driving a snowmobile on her property, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
