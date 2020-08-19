The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D., has determined that the severe storms that struck the Nevis and Park Rapids area Aug. 7 were an EF1 tornado.
As storms moved across southern Hubbard County, they caused widespread property damage, but there were no injuries reported from either of the two tornadoes.
A funnel had a brief touchdown about 3 miles northwest of Park Rapids at 7:30 p.m. The storm moved to the east and between 8:05 to 8:25 p.m., a likely rain and downburst wind-wrapped tornado touched down 3 miles west of Nevis and one about 3 miles southeast of Nevis.
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Emergency Management Office reminds all residents to monitor sever weather alerts and updates. You can register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736728712#/signup or by calling (218) 732-2503.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.