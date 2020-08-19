The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D., has determined that the severe storms that struck the Nevis and Park Rapids area Aug. 7 were an EF1 tornado.

As storms moved across southern Hubbard County, they caused widespread property damage, but there were no injuries reported from either of the two tornadoes.

A funnel had a brief touchdown about 3 miles northwest of Park Rapids at 7:30 p.m. The storm moved to the east and between 8:05 to 8:25 p.m., a likely rain and downburst wind-wrapped tornado touched down 3 miles west of Nevis and one about 3 miles southeast of Nevis.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Emergency Management Office reminds all residents to monitor sever weather alerts and updates. You can register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736728712#/signup or by calling (218) 732-2503.

