 

The upcoming deadline for anyone interested in serving as a Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) supervisor for Hubbard County is next Tuesday.

Hubbard SWCD Districts 1, 2 and 3 are on the ballot and up for renewal this November.

The filing period closes at 5 p.m. June 2.  Those interested in running/re-running for SWCD supervisor need to file an affidavit of candidacy and a $20 filing fee with their county auditor’s office. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the process for filing affidavits of candidacy with the county auditor may be changed from in-person to electronic or other means.

To become a candidate, go to https://www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns/become-a-candidate/

