The upcoming deadline for anyone interested in serving as a Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) supervisor for Hubbard County is next Tuesday.
Hubbard SWCD Districts 1, 2 and 3 are on the ballot and up for renewal this November.
The filing period closes at 5 p.m. June 2. Those interested in running/re-running for SWCD supervisor need to file an affidavit of candidacy and a $20 filing fee with their county auditor’s office. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the process for filing affidavits of candidacy with the county auditor may be changed from in-person to electronic or other means.
To become a candidate, go to https://www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns/become-a-candidate/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.