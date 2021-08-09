Last week Hubbard County had confirmation of the presence of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the county. Hubbard County is currently ranked as having a high transmission rate for COVID-19.

The Delta strain appears to be more contagious and spread more easily and quickly, and unvaccinated people and children are at most risk for COVID-19.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will offer another COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic Aug. 9-13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.. with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at CHI’s Community Health Office, 1415 First St. E., Park Rapids

Despite road construction, the Community Health office remains accessible.

The Moderna vaccine will still be offered Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., also at the Community Health office. Register online at www.chisjh.org or call 218.237.5464.

All Minnesotans who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between July 30 and Aug. 15 are eligible to receive a $100 gift card from the state of Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments