Last week Hubbard County had confirmation of the presence of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the county. Hubbard County is currently ranked as having a high transmission rate for COVID-19.
The Delta strain appears to be more contagious and spread more easily and quickly, and unvaccinated people and children are at most risk for COVID-19.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will offer another COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic Aug. 9-13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.. with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at CHI’s Community Health Office, 1415 First St. E., Park Rapids
Despite road construction, the Community Health office remains accessible.
The Moderna vaccine will still be offered Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., also at the Community Health office. Register online at www.chisjh.org or call 218.237.5464.
All Minnesotans who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between July 30 and Aug. 15 are eligible to receive a $100 gift card from the state of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.