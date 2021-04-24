PARK RAPIDS — For more than 80 years, Minnesota’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) have been hard at work protecting our resources by working with landowners on programs and practices that support conservation and healthy working lands.
The Hubbard SWCD honors and celebrates that work as part of Soil and Water Stewardship Week, April 25-May 2. This year’s the theme is “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.”
Trees are vital. As the biggest plants on the planet, they absorb carbon from the atmosphere, stabilize the soil, filter water, provide healthy habitat for wildlife and offer many additional benefits — for nature, people and biodiversity. Not only is it necessary to protect existing trees and plant new ones, but it’s also important to advocate and educate about trees and forest conservation within your community.
Contact the Hubbard SWCD to help you care for your soil at (218) 732-0121, extension 4.
SWCDs are the boots on the ground in local conservation. We understand local issues and challenges and are able to assist landowners with projects that meet their needs and improve Minnesota’s natural resources.
The annual Soil and Water Stewardship week, organized by the Hubbard SWCD in partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) will promote resource conservation across the county by implementing more forest stewardships, sponsoring annual tree sales, organizing urban gardens and school tree planting programs.
For more information about Soil and Water Stewardship Week and how you can get involved in local conservation efforts, please contact Hubbard SWCD at (218) 732-0121 ext. 4, stop by the office at 603 Central Avenue N in Park Rapids, or visit us on the web at www.hubbard swcd.org .
