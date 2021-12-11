The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced $1.7 million to White Earth Band of Chippewa Indians in Minnesota to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will use the funding to purchase and renovate a building, which will serve as a homeless shelter.
Nationally, HUD awarded more than $52 million in Indian Community Development Block Grant-American Rescue Plan (ICDBG-ARP) grants to 49 Tribal communities. The announcement, made by HUD Deputy Secretary Todman during a speaking engagement at the National American Indian Housing Council’s Legal Symposium, underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to delivering equitable COVID-19 relief to Tribal communities.
These funds to Tribes will help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low- and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities.
“I’m pleased to announce these robust resources for Tribal communities to meet urgent housing, community, and economic development needs,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “The funding HUD is awarding today will support our mission to ensure that every person has the security of a healthy, safe, and resilient home and community. HUD looks forward to ongoing partnerships with Tribal communities to expand equity and opportunity and strengthen nation-to-nation relationships.”
The announcement follows HUD’s awarding of $74 million in ICDBG-ARP grants to 68 Tribal communities in November. The American Rescue Plan included a total of $280 million for the Indian Community Development Block Grant program; HUD will announce additional ICDBG-ARP awards on a rolling basis.
The Department and the Biden-Harris Administration have made delivering equitable COVID-19 relief to Tribal communities a priority. The American Rescue Plan Act provides a total of $750 million dollars in HUD resources to Indian Country to support the continued fight against COVID-19. Earlier this year, HUD made a historic $450 million investment in Indian Housing Block Grants (IHBG-ARP) to Indian tribes across the country to respond to COVID-19. The Department also invested $5 million in COVID-19 relief for Native Hawaiians.
HUD and the Biden-Harris Administration remain committed to meeting and prioritizing the needs of Native communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.