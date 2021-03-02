ST. PAUL — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to make capital investments in their public housing units. This includes $39 million to 115 PHAs throughout the state of Minnesota. View all local grants announced today.
The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.
For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through the Capital Fund grants announced Feb. 23.
Amount awarded
Cass County HRA, $24,264
HRA of Walker, $46,212
HRA of Cass Lake, $101,945
HRA of Pine River, $73,439
HRA of Park Rapids, $110,639
HRA of Bemidji, $234,200
