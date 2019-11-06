Regions all over Minnesota are experiencing the wettest conditions seen in years, presenting challenges for hunters and other visitors to State Forests. Make sure to “know before you go” by checking the Department of Natural Resources trail and road closures website.
Northern Minnesota has had an average of eight inches of rain over the last 30 days. There are numerous water hazards over roads, deeply rutted trails and culverts that have washed out. Many State Forest roads and trails are being closed or have weight limit restrictions. These conditions are expected to last for several weeks or more.
The first objective is public safety. The DNR asks hunters or hikers to plan ahead before visiting the forest. Your usual route may not be accessible. Check road and trail conditions on the website.
Hunters are asked not to drive around gates or barricades on closed roads. Stay on the trail! Going off the road, even to avoid mud puddles, can be unsafe for you and your vehicle. It also damages roads and trails and the surrounding forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.