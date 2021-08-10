While crews continue to work on the Cedar Creek box culvert at the east end of Hwy. 200, through traffic from the Y Junction near Walker to Hwy. 84 north of Longville will continue to be detoured onto Hwy. 371, Cass County 5 and Hwy. 84.
The detour should remain in effect until Aug. 13. Hwy. 200 is open to local traffic only.
Crews will begin paving the project on Aug. 16. Motorists can expect lane closures and areas of loose gravel. Currently, areas of the project are reduced to single lane with flagger operations. There is a speed limit of 45 miles per hour and an 11-foot width limit. Motorists are advised to slow down, avoid distractions and drive with caution in work zones.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host the next virtual meeting Sept. 3 to discuss the Highway 200 project near Walker. Join them from noon. to 1p.m. as the project team discusses the project, answers questions, and takes comments.
To join the event visit the website and click meetings tab at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy200-walker.
