Kim Hyatt, 2010 graduate of Laporte High School, recently won four awards for excellence in journalism at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association annual contest.

Hyatt placed first in three categories: social issues reporting and mental health coverage for her reporting on overprescribing psychotropic drugs to foster care children, and best use of multimedia for her podcast about the unsolved homicide of NDSU student Tommy Bearson. She took second for investigative reporting on a son and father who died within four months of each other as inmates of North Dakota jails.

These four awards were all earned while Hyatt was working at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. She is currently working as a reporter at the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

In 2016, while working at her first journalism job at the Owatonna People’s Press, Hyatt won the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award recognizing the journalist rookie of the year. Hyatt, whose interest in journalism was sparked in John Henningsgaard’s journalism class at Laporte, now covers the north metro suburbs for the Star Tribune.

