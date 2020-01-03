Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that his office has received several varying reports of a wide range of ice conditions on area lakes.
The unseasonably warm month of December, along with significant snow accumulation, has caused some good early ice conditions to deteriorate and area lakes and waterways to become very unstable. Poor ice conditions and thickness, along with heavy slush and flooding on the ice under the snow, has caused significant concern.
Several stuck and through the ice vehicles, fish houses, utility vehicles and snowmobiles have been reported throughout the county. There have been no injuries associated with the incidents. Keep safety considerations in mind while planning ice travel, fishing and other events.
The Sheriff’s Office urges extreme caution on all area lakes, especially during the holidays, when lots of individuals are utilizing area lakes for a wide variety of recreation.
Remember the following safety information:
• No ice should ever be considered safe
• Check existing ice conditions as you travel
• Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations and other fisherman for conditions
• Consider modes of transportation other than a motor vehicle (ATV, snowmobile or foot travel are good choices)
• Do not travel on the lake after dark
• Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time
• Carry a cell phone
• Be familiar with the lake — carry a map
• If you need emergency assistance, call 911
• Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake
• Avoid the use of alcohol
• Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere
