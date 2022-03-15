Here is the list of prizes donated by the 2022 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.

Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock

Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscription

Fevold Realty Group — RTIC Day  Cooler

State Farm Insurance — Two cases of 12 golf balls and tees

American National Bank — $50 Reeds Gift Card and fish measuring stick.

First National Bank North — $50 VISA Gift Card

Thrivent Financial — Grill tools

Norm’s Auto Body — Two $50 gift certificates

Chase on the Lake — $25 gift certificate

Dairy Queen, Walker — DQ Ice Cream Cake

Spencer-Ross American Legion — $30  gift certificate

Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 Mark’s Market gift card

Southside Fuel, Hackensack — $25 gift certificate

Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — St. Croix rod and reel combo (retail value  $69.99) and a Swanson’s stocking cap (retail value $24.99)

Mann Lake Bee and Ag Supply — gift card

Super One Foods — Three $25 gift cards

Lakeside Fireplace — Fireside  basket

Bayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificate

Walker Building Center — Ten $25 gift certificates

Portage Brewing Co. — Portage 64 oz. Growler filled with winner’s choice of beer, plus two Portage beer glasses.

Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate.

Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted.

