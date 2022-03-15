featured Ice-out prize list staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here is the list of prizes donated by the 2022 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay DockPilot-Independent — One-year gift subscriptionFevold Realty Group — RTIC Day CoolerState Farm Insurance — Two cases of 12 golf balls and teesAmerican National Bank — $50 Reeds Gift Card and fish measuring stick.First National Bank North — $50 VISA Gift CardThrivent Financial — Grill toolsNorm’s Auto Body — Two $50 gift certificatesChase on the Lake — $25 gift certificateDairy Queen, Walker — DQ Ice Cream CakeSpencer-Ross American Legion — $30 gift certificateMark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 Mark’s Market gift cardSouthside Fuel, Hackensack — $25 gift certificateSwanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — St. Croix rod and reel combo (retail value $69.99) and a Swanson’s stocking cap (retail value $24.99)Mann Lake Bee and Ag Supply — gift cardSuper One Foods — Three $25 gift cardsLakeside Fireplace — Fireside basketBayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificateWalker Building Center — Ten $25 gift certificatesPortage Brewing Co. — Portage 64 oz. Growler filled with winner’s choice of beer, plus two Portage beer glasses.Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate.Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leech Lake Ice-out Prize List Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gift Certificate Measuring Stick List Commerce Economics Finance Gift Sponsor Paddle Dock Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Stanley Van Blaricom Cass County Sheriff's Report Marlyn Abbott Marian Buchanan Robert 'Bob' Fields Latest e-Edition March 9, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
