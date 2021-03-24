Here is the list of prizes donated by the 2021 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.

Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock

Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscription

Portage Brewing — Portage 64-oz. Growler filled with winner’s favorite beer, and two Portage beer glasses

First National Bank North— Amazon Echo Dot

Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — 13 Fishing Edition Arch Angel Ice Rod set (retail value $150)

Walker Area Realty — $100 VISA Gift Card

SuperOne Foods — Three $25 gift cards

Bayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificate

Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 gift card

Frizzell Furniture — Four $50 gift certificates

American National Bank — Proof Coin Set

Thrivent Financial — BBQ grill tools set

Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate

State Farm Insurance — One dozen golf balls, tees, towel

Art and Antique Mall — $25 gift certificate to Heritage Framing

Chase on the Lake — $25 gift certificate

Dairy Queen — Ice cream cake

Bank Forward — Bottle of hand sanitizer

Norm’s Auto Body — Two free oil changes

Mann Lake Ltd., Hackensack — gift card

Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted.

