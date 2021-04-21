Here is the list of winners of 26 prizes donated by the 2021 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.

Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock - Lola Freeman, Walker

Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscription - Glenn Wickland, Walker

Portage Brewing — Portage 64-oz. Growler filled with winner’s favorite beer, and two Portage beer glasses - Mary Pitzen, Laporte

First National Bank North— Amazon Echo Dot - Jane Bratsch, Longville.

Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — 13 Fishing Edition Arch Angel Ice Rod set (retail value $150) - John Eaton, Walker

Walker Area Realty — $100 VISA Gift Card - Makenna Sacre, Anoka

SuperOne Foods — Three $25 gift cards - Kathy Beadle, New Brighton; Mitch Altum, Walker; Bella Peck, Fort Myers, Fla.

Bayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificate - David Wheeler, Akeley

Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 gift card - Kitty Holten, Longville

Frizzell Furniture — Four $50 gift certificates - Aaron Mikkola, Zimmerman, MN; Logen Poteet, Stratham, N.H.; Shelle Horace; Landon Liebel, Nisswa.

American National Bank — Proof Coin Set - Jon Gray, Walker

Thrivent Financial — BBQ grill tools set - Andrew Bartholomaus, Gackle, N.D.

Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate - Steve Ribbel, Lake Crystal

State Farm Insurance — One dozen golf balls, tees, towel - Michelle Worcester, Pine River

Art and Antique Mall/Heritage Framing — $25 gift certif. to Heritage Framing - Cheri Satre, Sauk Rapids

Chase on the Lake — $25 gift certificate - Tim Richardson, Walker

Dairy Queen — Ice cream cake - Dinah Powell, Laporte

Bank Forward/Pilot-Independent — Bottle of hand sanitizer and 6 month subscription to The Pilot-Independent — Ron Berry, Walker

Norm’s Auto Body — Two free oil changes - Cindy Bacon, Walker, and Lynn Taatjes, Walker

Mann Lake Ltd., Hackensack — Gift card - Sandy Randall, Walker

Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments