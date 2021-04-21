Here is the list of winners of 26 prizes donated by the 2021 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.
Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock - Lola Freeman, Walker
Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscription - Glenn Wickland, Walker
Portage Brewing — Portage 64-oz. Growler filled with winner’s favorite beer, and two Portage beer glasses - Mary Pitzen, Laporte
First National Bank North— Amazon Echo Dot - Jane Bratsch, Longville.
Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — 13 Fishing Edition Arch Angel Ice Rod set (retail value $150) - John Eaton, Walker
Walker Area Realty — $100 VISA Gift Card - Makenna Sacre, Anoka
SuperOne Foods — Three $25 gift cards - Kathy Beadle, New Brighton; Mitch Altum, Walker; Bella Peck, Fort Myers, Fla.
Bayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificate - David Wheeler, Akeley
Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 gift card - Kitty Holten, Longville
Frizzell Furniture — Four $50 gift certificates - Aaron Mikkola, Zimmerman, MN; Logen Poteet, Stratham, N.H.; Shelle Horace; Landon Liebel, Nisswa.
American National Bank — Proof Coin Set - Jon Gray, Walker
Thrivent Financial — BBQ grill tools set - Andrew Bartholomaus, Gackle, N.D.
Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate - Steve Ribbel, Lake Crystal
State Farm Insurance — One dozen golf balls, tees, towel - Michelle Worcester, Pine River
Art and Antique Mall/Heritage Framing — $25 gift certif. to Heritage Framing - Cheri Satre, Sauk Rapids
Chase on the Lake — $25 gift certificate - Tim Richardson, Walker
Dairy Queen — Ice cream cake - Dinah Powell, Laporte
Bank Forward/Pilot-Independent — Bottle of hand sanitizer and 6 month subscription to The Pilot-Independent — Ron Berry, Walker
Norm’s Auto Body — Two free oil changes - Cindy Bacon, Walker, and Lynn Taatjes, Walker
Mann Lake Ltd., Hackensack — Gift card - Sandy Randall, Walker
Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted.
