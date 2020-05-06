Here is the list of prizes donated by the 2020 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.

Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock - Chuck Smith

Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscription - Judy Sacre

Portage Brewing — Portage 64-oz. Growler filled with winner’s favorite beer, and two Portage beer glasses - Leroy Smith

Bear Pause Theater, Hackensack — VIP Room Pass for four people - Camden Majcin

First National Bank North— Amazon Echo Dot - Bella Jacobson

SuperOne Foods — Three $25 gift cards - Charles Merrick, Deb Lindstedt, Chad Freeman.

Bayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificate - Annie Johnson

Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 gift card - Charlie Wagner

Lakeside Fireplace — Fireplace basket - Adam DeVries

Frizzell Furniture — Four $50 gift certificates - Brad Spry, McKenzie Holten, Charlotte Nelson, Shanda Owen

Gas Service Co. — Three propane fills (20 lb. size) - Staci Wessel, Ryan Felix, Dan Greer.

Third Base Bar, Laporte — $25 gift certificate - Lynn Pykkonen

American National Bank — Proof Coin Set - Simon Anderson

Walker Area Realty — $100 VISA Gift Card - Nick Freimark

Walker American Legion — Legion sweatshirt -  Justin Krueger

Thrivent Financial — BBQ grill tools set - Michael Anderson

Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate - Joyce Komorouski

State Farm Insurance — Two boxes of golf balls, tees, towel - Bob Barsness

Art and Antique Mall — $25 gift certificate to Heritage Framing - Jennifer Neumiller

Chase on the Lake — $25 gift certificate - Kerry Barker

Dairy Queen — Ice cream cake and Bank Forward — Piggy Bank - Holdyn Kastning

Cafe Zona Rosa — $25 gift certificate - Meryle O’Connor

Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — Ice fishing rod combo and case - Doug Strecker

Holiday Station Store — $25 gift certificate - Keith Knautz

Norm’s Auto Body — Two free oil changes - Deb Neznik, Vanessa Jacobson

Walker Ford — Two free oil changes - Jamie Arola, Karen Holle

Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted.

