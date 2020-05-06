Here is the list of prizes donated by the 2020 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.
Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock - Chuck Smith
Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscription - Judy Sacre
Portage Brewing — Portage 64-oz. Growler filled with winner’s favorite beer, and two Portage beer glasses - Leroy Smith
Bear Pause Theater, Hackensack — VIP Room Pass for four people - Camden Majcin
First National Bank North— Amazon Echo Dot - Bella Jacobson
SuperOne Foods — Three $25 gift cards - Charles Merrick, Deb Lindstedt, Chad Freeman.
Bayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift certificate - Annie Johnson
Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 gift card - Charlie Wagner
Lakeside Fireplace — Fireplace basket - Adam DeVries
Frizzell Furniture — Four $50 gift certificates - Brad Spry, McKenzie Holten, Charlotte Nelson, Shanda Owen
Gas Service Co. — Three propane fills (20 lb. size) - Staci Wessel, Ryan Felix, Dan Greer.
Third Base Bar, Laporte — $25 gift certificate - Lynn Pykkonen
American National Bank — Proof Coin Set - Simon Anderson
Walker Area Realty — $100 VISA Gift Card - Nick Freimark
Walker American Legion — Legion sweatshirt - Justin Krueger
Thrivent Financial — BBQ grill tools set - Michael Anderson
Lakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificate - Joyce Komorouski
State Farm Insurance — Two boxes of golf balls, tees, towel - Bob Barsness
Art and Antique Mall — $25 gift certificate to Heritage Framing - Jennifer Neumiller
Chase on the Lake — $25 gift certificate - Kerry Barker
Dairy Queen — Ice cream cake and Bank Forward — Piggy Bank - Holdyn Kastning
Cafe Zona Rosa — $25 gift certificate - Meryle O’Connor
Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — Ice fishing rod combo and case - Doug Strecker
Holiday Station Store — $25 gift certificate - Keith Knautz
Norm’s Auto Body — Two free oil changes - Deb Neznik, Vanessa Jacobson
Walker Ford — Two free oil changes - Jamie Arola, Karen Holle
Sponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted.
