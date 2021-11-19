PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle is working with local and regional partners in an effort to bring a Mobile Slaughter Unit (MSU) and other meat processing infrastructure to the area.

Central Lakes College is developing a meat cutting program and ongoing apprenticeship program to fill the workforce need and the MSU will serve a working classroom, while also serving producer needs.

Cass County recently approved providing $200,000 in matching funds for the project and additional funds are being sought via other partners including the Minnesota Farmers Union Foundation and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute.

For more information, contact Jim at jchamberlin@hugllc.com, (218) 831-0528 or www.happydancingturtle

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments