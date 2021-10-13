PARK RAPIDS — Lowell Wolff will present “Images of Mexico” during the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Armory Arts and Events Center.
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
Impressions of Mexico are often based on media reports or vacationing at a tourist destination. What is it like to live in a Mexican community, develop relationships with some of its residents and learn more about Mexican culture? What’s it like to live as a minority in another country?
Manzanillo, a sister city to St. Paul, is a metropolitan area of about 200,000 people located on the Pacific coast. It is the largest Pacific port in Mexico and provides a gateway to imported products delivered through the I-35 corridor in the U.S.
“Images of Mexico” will feature photographs reflecting many experiences of living in the community of Las Brisas (the breezes) on Playa Azul (beach of blue) in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico. Learn how Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is tied to the annual migration patterns of Monarch butterflies as they return to their mountain sanctuaries in Mexico. In addition, photographs of travels to the cities of Guanajuato, San Miguel Allende, Morelia and Guadalajara will be included.
Wolff began making photographs in the early 1990s. Early publications included seven community profiles for the Chamber of Commerce of Fargo-Moorhead, several of which received national awards. Collections of his photographs have been exhibited at the Nemeth Art Center in Park Rapids and the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji. His collection, entitled “Reflections of Northern Minnesota,” was exhibited at the Watermark Art Center from July through September this year and moves to the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids during April and May of 2022.
His photographs have appeared in national publications such as The Artwork of Luis Jiménez, as published by the New Mexico Magazine Artist Series. Retiring after a 40-year career with Fargo Public Schools, he now lives in Park Rapids and Manzanillo, Colima, in Mexico.
