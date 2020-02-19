Immanuel Lutheran School spent the day at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort Jan. 31. The students — ages kindergarten through eighth-grade — spent their time making crafts, reading to the cats and singing to the dogs. The staff at Paws and Claws were able to bring some puppies in to the room to run around and be loved on, and the students had a blast.
