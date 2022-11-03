Important property tax homestead notice staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Nov 3, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This will affect your 2023 property taxes and eligibility for Property Tax Refund.Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before Dec. 31.What is a qualifying relative?For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse.For residential property a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew or niece.When do I apply?You must apply on or before Dec. 31.Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.Contact the assessor by Dec. 31 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.Cass County Assessor’s Office (218) 547-7298 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Important Property Tax Homestead Notice Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Assessor Property Tax Homestead Revenue Commerce Owner Property Aunt Grandchild Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lois Orton Akeley car crash ruled as DUI John Dainsberg The old and the new Kent Tupper Latest e-Edition Nov. 2, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
