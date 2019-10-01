General Motors brought back the famous Chevy Blazer in 2019, so let’s take a look. The Blazer is a mid-size crossover with several of the Camaro’s body styling, but a step up from GMC’s Acadia.
I personally like the body style. It is sleek, yet sporty-looking and very stylish.
So let’s get the specs out of the way. All engines have General Motors’ nine-speed automatic transmission. There is a standard engine 2.5 liter 4-cycle LCV with 193 horsepower turbo charged 2.0 LTG, I-4 and the 3.6 liter, V6, with 305 horsepower. All come with the direct inject stop/start technology — meaning at idle the engine will switch to electric only, shutting off the engine.
I personally am not a fan of the direct inject stop/start. It does take some getting use to and I am skeptical on how economical it is. The theory behind this is that it will be more fuel efficient.
Trim lines are L, 2.5L, 3.6L, 3.6L Leather, RS and Premium. Towing capacity for four-wheel drive is 1,500 pounds, and for all-wheel drive (AWD) is 4,500 pounds. The Blazer AWD offers adjustable driving modes — tour, sport, mountain, off-road and towing all at push-button convenience.
What I liked about this crossover for the exterior was body style for sure. It really is a very nice-looking vehicle from the newer lines on the body to the grill and headlights. All of the trim lines have that sporty look about it. There are several nice colors available even, in the L trim line.
In the interior, I like the clean dash, digital and dial display. The new Blazer interior has a wireless charging pad for your phone and Apple technology.
Another great feature on the interior is adjustable and reclining second row seats. There are front and rear cameras and a camera that displays in the rear-view mirror.
The Blazer comes with an electric locking glove box which — OK, it’s cool, but what if the battery is dead? Cargo space at a 64.2 cubic feet offers plenty of room.
Acceleration is good and of course greatly improves with the 3.6L, V6. The windows are a little smaller than I like, but visibility in the front, side and rear are good.
Check with your local Chevrolet dealership regarding options and trim lines. Always take a prospective vehicle for a test drive.
Remember to share the road.
Keep pressing forward.
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance, Norm’s Auto Body and Walker Ford in Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.