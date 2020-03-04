Every year new and exciting changes are added to the automobile. When you look back to your first vehicle and compare to what you are driving today, I am sure there have been some pretty big changes.
That includes everything from audio options, self-parking cars, to self-inflating tires. So let’s look at some fun facts about the automotive world.
Car play, Sirus radio, Pandora and Ipods are the new music options when purchasing a new vehicle. The last car to be sold with a cassette player was the 2011 Ford Crown Vic. It was still an option when purchasing a new 2011 model. 2010 was the last year that Lexus would offer the cassette player.
The inventor of the Buick was David Dunbar Buick. His occupation was making plumbing goods. Buick also invented the lawn sprinkler and a method to permanently coat cast iron with a vitreous enamel.
The first Porsche sedan was actually the Studebaker in 1952. This was a prototype called the Type 542. It was an endeavor to build a compact car. They did not move the prototype to production.
Picnic tables in a car? Yes! The first two generations of the Honda CRV came with a picnic table. They also offered an optional shower package.
There also some interesting facts about women and their inventions for the automotive world. In 1893, Margret A. Wilcox invented the car heater. The heater used the heat from the engine to keep passengers warm.
Bertha Benz, wife of Karl Benz, invented in 1888 the brake pad. While on a trip to her mother’s house, Bertha felt that the brakes were not working to her satisfaction.
Mary Anderson invented the manual windshield wiper in 1903. Mary patented her invention and moved to California.
Hedy Lamarr, known for her acting career, invented wireless transmission technology in 1941. Hedy also invented wireless technology used in WWII.
Share the road and keep pressing forward.
Sources: Jalopnik.com, blog.ggbaily.com
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance, Norm’s Auto Body and Walker Ford in Walker.
