Spring really is just around the corner and people will want to get out on their bikes. Fresh air, exercise, scenery and wildlife are just a few reasons the we like to ride our bikes.
More and more we are seeing electric bikes on the paths and streets. So what are some of the things we should know about them.
In the state of Minnesota an electric bike is classified as a bicycle. Electric bikes must have a seat and pedals. The motor must disengage when the brakes are applied and the motor can not exceed 1000W.
The fastest allowed speed whether by motor or pedal is 20 mph. If you are going to operate your electric bike at night, it will need a white front light and a red taillight.
The age limit for operating an electric bike is 15 years and older. The state of Minnesota does require that you wear a helmet when operating an electric bike.
Paths/trails that are maintained by the DNR can at their discretion restrict electric bikes; however most trails, bike paths, road shoulders and bike lanes are usable.
So what would be the purpose of having an electric bike. My first thought was, “What’s the point?” but after more consideration I find merit in having one.
They would be pretty handy if you had a health condition that could limit your endurance. Individuals with health issues would still like to participate with family, friends and groups on bike rides.
The electric bike would assist in allowing them to be involved. Perhaps this is someone’s only mode of transportation. How convenient would it be to have an electric bike?
Whether electric or pedal power, get out and enjoy the trails and paths.
Share the road.
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance, Norm’s Auto Body and Walker Ford in Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.