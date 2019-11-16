With my children, a car seat basically was one of those little plastic infant seats that used to be so popular, but the safety it offered was next to nil! We left them in their little snowsuits and coats, many times putting them in the front passenger seat so we could easily offer them a bottle or toy.
I can remember going on trips with my parents and grandparents and the best seat in the car was the rear window. Seat belts were a hassle and most often children were left unrestrained in the car. Have times changed!
More and more grandparents are helping to care for their grandchildren, and we often take them to appointments, shopping trips or to and from mommy and daddy’s home.
Here are some very important facts and tips to have a safe and fun car ride with your precious cargo.
Car seats should always be securely and tightly placed in the back of your vehicle. You should not be able to wiggle the car seat more than one inch in any direction. Be sure to use all anchors and belts to securely attach the car seat.
For children under the age of one year, the car seat should be facing to the back. Straps should be snug and all securely clicked in.
For rear-facing kiddos, get yourself a child safe mirror that attaches to the rear headrest, so that you can see them with your rear view mirror. As children get taller you will need to switch to front facing car seats and eventually booster seats as they get older.
It is recommended that children under the age of 12 travel in the backseat.
Minnesota winters are flat out cold! When putting a grandchild in their car seat, you must remove their snowsuit or coat. This is because the straps will not fit snugly or properly if their coat is still on.
Start your vehicle and let it warm up. A sweater or light weight jacket is best when in the car seat in the car. Bring a blanket that you can cover them with once you have them in their seat.
There are also cute little car seat capes that you can get to help keep them warm during the winter months.
Never purchase a used car seat to just leave in your vehicle, unless you know the history of the seat — new is the best. Once a car seat has been in an accident it is no longer safe to use;also older car seats may have recalls that you are unaware of.
Keep toys, books, extra disposable wipes, water and a garbage bag or can in your vehicle to make for a less stressful trip. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle — ever!
We have a thin blanket over the back seat to protect it from spills, dirty boots/shoes, and the marks that a car seat can leave.
Enjoy those grandbabies and take that trip with them!
Share the road and keep pressing forward.
