Word on the street is that this winter will be as bold as last years! Taking a few measures will help to keep you safe and your vehicle running smoothly this winter.
So let’s get your vehicle set up to handle the cold temps and snowy roads.
Maintenance: I can’t say enough about this subject! Get the oil changed regularly; this increases the longevity of your vehicle and improves the overall function of your engine.
Radiator fluid should be checked and confirmed that it can handle sub-zero temperatures. Have all the other fluids topped off including your brake fluid.
Tires: Make sure you have plenty of tread to get you safely into next spring. Tire tread is important to how your vehicle will handle on snow packed or slippery roads.
If you have bald tires, it is equivalent to walking on ice with cowboy boots. You will get no traction.
It is also important to check the air in your tires. Properly inflated tires will ride better and give better traction. (A little side note. A little under-inflated is better than over-inflated.)
Battery: When getting the oil changed have your shop check the battery to ensure that there will be enough charge in it to turn over your vehicle in cold weather. You can remove any corrosion with some baking soda, warm water and a steel brush. Keeping the battery posts clean with help the connections work far better.
Washer fluid: For winter months you will want to have a product that will not freeze. You can make your own with a gallon jug, 15 ounces of isopropyl rubbing alcohol, and a half an ounce of Simple Green or any dish soap.
This is an inexpensive washer solution and works great. For really cold weather, add more rubbing alcohol.
Always use caution as rubbing alcohol can remove car wax; test in a small area before using. You can also purchase washer fluid most anywhere.
To keep your doors from freezing shut, spray the jams with cooking spray. If you do happen to get a warm day and you wash the car, make sure to take a towel and thoroughly dry all the doors and jams to keep them from freezing.
To keep your windows from freezing shut, lightly spritz cooking spray in the window sills, being careful not to get too much on the glass.
If you leave your vehicle outside during the nights, raise your wipers away from the windshield. You can even go the extra step and slip a pair of socks over them to keep them from freezing to the windshield.
The socks also work great for your rear view mirrors to keep them from getting frosted up. Should you be stranded, put those socks over your shoes for added traction and to help keep your feet warm.
Always have a road kit in your vehicle. It should contain jumper cables, a flashlight, extra warm clothing or blankets, snacks and hand warmers.
Cat litter is great for helping, should you be stuck and need that little extra traction.
Be safe and keep moving forward.
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Walker Ford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.