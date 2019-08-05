Minnesota has some new laws that went into effect Aug. 1. One would think that new laws would begin at the first of the year, however, these two laws did not.
Honestly, these are both really good laws that will help to keep our roads safer and traffic moving smoothly.
The Slowpoke Law is designed so that drivers in the left lane or passing lane can be given a citation if they refuse to move over for faster moving traffic. We have all experienced that one driver that gets in the left lane and hunkers down there so much so that traffic is actually passing them in the right lane.
With the new law, when in the left lane you must be traveling at the posted speed and move over as soon it is clear to move into the right lane allowing vehicles behind you to pass. This will be extremely beneficial for emergency vehicles as well.
If you are traveling under the posted speed causing drivers behind you to slow down and you have not moved back into the right lane in a timely and safe fashion, you can be given a citation of up to $125.
Another reminder is the Hands-free Bill. How baffling is it to you when you see the volume of drivers that are texting, taking photos, surfing the internet or playing a game on their cellphones while driving. What is so important that you would endanger yourself or others while driving?
Drivers will not be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving or sitting at a stop sign or stop light. Texting, dialing a phone number, or using a map app must be done by voice commands only or in a single touch application without holding your cellphone. All other use of the phone is prohibited. Smart watches will have the same restrictions.
You will be allowed to use one earbud to talk while driving if you do not have hands free electronics in your vehicle. The first ticket is $50 plus court fees the second and all subsequent violations are $275 plus court fees.
