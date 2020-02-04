We all remember back to the first time we got to drive a vehicle. The nerves, anxiousness and the excitement.
Mom, dad, grandpa, grandma or another adult was in the vehicle with you; tossed you the keys and said, “Wanna drive?”
Of course we had no idea what we were doing, we only knew it was alarming, exhilarating and recited in the back of our minds, “Please don’t go in the ditch!”
What new drivers have to know now days is just as overwhelming, so here are some tips to help them on this new adventure. Be sure they have completed the required education and have their learners permit in hand.
First and foremost, take a breath, calm down and clear your mind. Nerves can be a huge issue in trying to learn. If you are nervous, you won’t retain as much of the information and techniques needed to be a good driver.
Take your time and try to relax. A big empty parking lot is always a good place to start. Next get comfortable, adjust the seat so that you can reach the pedals and be sure that you feel that you are in a good position. Adjust your mirrors so that you can see out of them clearly with no obstructions.
Buckle up and take another deep breath. Make sure you have a trusted, experienced driver with you who can give constructive advise and not increase your nervousness.
Put your phone on silent and place it in the glove box or center console. Shut off the radio and roll up the windows. Distractions are one of the leading causes of accidents. Until you are comfortable and confident driving, it is best not to have anyone besides you and your experienced driver in the vehicle.
When you are early in the learning process, try to stay away from interstates and high-traffic areas. As you become more confident and comfortable in your driving, slowly begin adding highways and then interstates.
Parallel parking and drive-up window tellers should be practiced as well.
Parents, let your teenagers know that driving is a privilege and with it comes great responsibility. Talk with your new driver about courtesy on the road and that it is not just their safety but everyone’s safety that is most important. Let them know that you trust them and that they don’t need to drive until they are completely ready.
This should be a great bonding time with you and your new driver.
Always inform your insurance company of any new drivers or changes.
Share the road and keep pressing forward.
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance in Walker.
