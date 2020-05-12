It is that time of the year when potholes make driving feel like you are in a rodeo — dodging the ones that you can, or trying to slow down enough before you hit one that makes you feel like you just got bucked off a horse.
Potholes happen when water seeps under the road and repeatedly freezes followed by warm-ups, causing the tar or pavement to heave and/ or collapse.
They can cause considerable damage to your vehicle, costing consumers over $5 billion annually. Some of the damages you might encounter might be avoided by simply slowing down and keeping a keen eye on the road. Leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Be especially mindful of motorcycles. A motorcycle hitting a pothole could cause the rider/riders to be thrown from the bike, or they could lose control of the motorcycle and tip over in front of you.
When trying to drive around a pothole you need to use extreme caution in order to not cross the center line into oncoming traffic or hit a parked vehicle along the side of the road. Avoid braking when hitting a pothole as this can cause even more damage to your vehicle.
Damages to your vehicle could range from very minor to a costly repairi n the shop. Wheel alignments can be knocked out of wack if you hit a pothole too fast, causing your vehicle to pull to the right or left. A misaligned vehicle will not handle properly and could cause a vibration in the steering wheel. This will also cause your tires to wear out prematurely.
Other damage that could be caused are cracked or broken rims and bulging of tires. Hitting potholes can cause issues with your steering components and suspension, making your vehicle feel like you are driving a lumber wagon.
Should you happen to hit a deep pothole, it could cause your vehicle to bottom out, scraping the undercarriage on the pavement. Scraping the undercarriage in a deep pothole can damage the catalytic converter, exhaust system and/or the muffler.
Damage caused by a pothole should be repaired as soon as possible to maintain the safety of you and others on the road. Notify the Department of Transportation of any potholes you encounter so that they can be repaired in a timely fashion.
Be safe and share the road.
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance, Norm’s Auto Body and Walker Ford in Walker.
