The automotive world has changed by leaps and bounds since the first purpose-built motorized vehicle was designed by Carl Benz in 1886.
How an automobile is fueled or should be fueled is one that ignites a lot of debate. Some of the options for fuel in a vehicle are gasoline, diesel, ethanol, bio-diesel, propane, natural gas and electricity.
There has been a lot of talk about electric cars lately in the media and in conversations. So what are the benefits and disadvantages to an electric vehicle? First, let’s look at the benefits of an electric automobile.
Some of the benefits of an electric automobile are that they are quieter and quicker. The Telsa Model S can reach 60 mph in 2.4 seconds. There is no exhaust system so emissions are reduced, also no oil, which mean no regular oil changes.
You will never have to stop at a filling station except for snacks. Just plug in the car and you are ready to go another 200 miles the next day. Electricity charges will vary in cost based on what you are charged per a kilowatt hour. An example would be if you pay $0.11 per kwh to charge your EV to travel 70 miles on a full battery, it would cost $2.64.
But there are some disadvantages. Range is an issue especially when you use the accessories. An EV can range from 100 miles to 300 miles. Charging the EV takes a long time. You add 20 to 25 miles per charging hour on a 240 volt source.
The price to purchase an electric car is still very high, and should you need to replace the batteries that can also get expensive.
With the shorter range issues and lack of charging stations, an electric automobile may not be the best choice for freeway travel or for long trips that have a time constraint.
I know several people who own an EV and they love them, but they do admit that there are some limitations. Shorter travel range in extreme cold weather or when using the radio, wipers or the heater. However, for commuting and for short travel, they are very happy with them.
Keep pressing forward and share the road.
Sources: daimler.com, wikipedia.com, plugincars.com, clark.com
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance in Walker.
