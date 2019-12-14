Our granddaughter was recently involved in a car vs. deer collision. Thankfully she was not injured, however, the policy that they thought they had, was not the best for their bucks! (Have to sneak in a pun or two.)
It is always a good idea to review your policy with your agent to make sure your [dough] is getting you the best insurance coverage for your needs.
Make an appointment with your insurance agent and go over each policy that they carry for you. Double check to make sure each vehicle is correct right down to the sub-series. Are there any errors in the VINin, year, make or model? You should do this for every vehicle you own and have insured.
Check to make sure all information is correct for the drivers you have on your policy. Discuss with your agent if there is someone to add, remove, or age changes especially for teen drivers. When adding a teen driver be sure you have all the necessary coverage for your vehicles.
You will want excellent coverage for your young driver. If there are any past traffic violations, has enough time elapsed to change to a lower rate?
Discuss what your current deductible is;should it be higher or lower? Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket for repairs for an accident. The deductible will have an impact on your premium price so make certain you are comfortable with the amount you choose without leaving yourself pinched in case of a claim.
What kind of specific coverage will you need? This conversation is so important! Talk over each one with your agent. Discuss what it involves, what is required by law and the specifics behind the coverage.
Most extra coverages like rental, towing and glass are inexpensive and should the time arise that you need them, you will be glad you had them on your policy.
Ask if there are any possible discounts that may be available for you.
Your agent should be able to direct you to a defensive driving class that may lower your rate. Always defer to your agent for any questions or concerns.
Share the road.
“Keep pressing forward”
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance.
