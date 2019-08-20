We have all at some time or another shouted “shotgun,” especially as a kid! There was always something special about getting to ride in the front seat with your mom or dad. As teenagers riding shotgun with our feet on the dash and the window down, meant assisting the driver with navigation, conversation and music selection.
But there is a very serious danger to riding in a vehicle with your feet on the dash. Recently while driving to the Canadian Rockies I decided at one point to put my feet up on the dash to stretch. My husband immediately told me to take them down because it was extremely dangerous if we were to be involved in a crash. It had never dawned on me the risks that could be involved if the airbag were to deploy while my feet were on the dash.
When an airbag deploys from an vehicle impact, that airbag is traveling at a speed of 200 mph and will inflate in less time than the blink of an eye. If the occupant is not wearing a seat belt the passenger could sustain even more serious injuries from the airbag itself. If you are traveling with your feet on the dash and the airbag is deployed, there is a very good chance you will be injured by that airbag.
Passengers have had their knees forced into their eye sockets, broken legs, dislocated hips, severed limbs or appendages — and these are just of few of the injuries that can occur from riding with your feet on the dash. The force of an airbag can do all of this, not to mention the damage from the accident itself.
Be sure you are always using your seat belt and never ride with your feet or legs places on the dash in front of you.
Be safe and ride safe.
“Keep pressing forward”
This twice-monthly is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance in Walker.
