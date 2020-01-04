Ice fishing is big business for Minnesota, and you can see a steady stream of trucks pulling fish houses or trailers with a portable fish house, traveling to their favorite lakes all over the state. Each one is hoping for that big walleye, northern, perch or crappie.
The average pickup can weigh up to 3 tons. Now let’s add a fish house that sleeps four, dry weight of 3,060 pounds, and they go up from there. Four adults, warm clothing, food, tackle, and added extras will add to the overall weight you are planning to pull onto the lake.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends the following thickness of ice for new clear ice.
• Anything under 4 inches you should stay off
• 5-7 inches is recommended for snowmobiles or ATVs
• 8-12 inches for a car or small pickup
• 12-15 inches for a medium pickup; and depending on how much weight you are towing, you will want much thicker ice for safety
Keep in mind, ice is never 100 percent safe. Springs, currents and rivers will cause the ice to be much thinner. White ice or snow ice is only half as strong as clear ice, so you should double the suggested thickness.
Before driving onto any lake, check with the local resorts or bait shops for an idea how much ice is on the lake. If you are venturing on the lake without local input, you can check the ice depth yourself by drilling a couple of holes 150 feet apart and measuring the thickness.
Use extreme caution when walking or driving on a lake. Keep your speed down and never park closer than 50 feet from another vehicle. When in doubt, stay off the ice!
Before driving onto any lake I strongly encourage you to read your insurance policy or check with your individual insurer as some companies will have exclusions regarding off-road use.
Enjoy the winter sports, and have fun fishing!
Keep pressing forward and share the road.
