Almost everyday you will see a semi on the road. They deliver everything from A through Z to our local post offices, warehouses, shops and stores.
These big rigs fully loaded can weigh as much as 80,000 pounds hauling products to your area. These men and women are providing a service that all of us use.
One little bit of insight from a local trucking company may help to keep the road safer.
Those amber lights you see flashing on a semi mean they have an over-sized, long or wide load that is out of the ordinary. Caution should be used when meeting or passing such a load. Give the trucker extra space when approaching them. They may or may not have a pilot vehicle for added warning.
An 80,000-pound rig is not going to be able to stop on a dime, nor can they take off at an accelerated rate. Truck drivers leave that little extra space between them and the vehicle in front of them for added stopping space.
If you see that extra space and think it might be a good spot to move into please reconsider. Ask yourself, “Does the truck driver have enough room to stop in case of an emergency or do they need the added space for the upcoming stop light?”
Blind spots are another concern for semi drivers. If you are following too close, they cannot see you in their mirrors.
If you did sneak into that little extra space in front of them and they are driving a conventional cab (a cab with the long nose), your vehicle may not be visible to them due to that long cab. Give them a little extra room to keep both of you safe.
Semi drivers are also given deadlines and expectations for a safe and timely delivery. Maintenance, inspections and vehicle safety are monitored regularly by the D.O.T.
Remember they want to get home to their families at the end of the day just like all of the rest of us.
Share the road and keep pressing forward.
Source: KBT Company
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance, Norm’s Auto Body and Walker Ford in Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.