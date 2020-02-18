Cell phones have made life easier and more difficult. Leaving your cell phone home is almost like leaving the house without shoes.
Our dependence on cell phones has in many cases become an addiction, We seem to be constantly checking them or scrolling through social media.
It is now illegal to have your phone in your hand while driving, and you can now only use hands-free, single-touch or voice commands to access your phone while driving. So can you pull over on to the shoulder to check your phone?
In Minnesota the answer is no! Minnesota does not allow motorists to pull onto the shoulder unless it is an emergency such as when you are pulled over by law enforcement, to clear the road for emergency vehicles, mechanical issues, an accident or for health reasons, just to name a few. Checking your cell phone does not qualify as an emergency.
If you have pulled over and stopped on the shoulder to check or answer your phone, you have just created a safety hazard. Vehicles approaching from behind you will now have to cross the center line to avoid hitting your vehicle, which can also cause a safety risk for oncoming traffic meeting the vehicle crossing the center line.
In the winter this becomes an even higher safety risk due to road conditions and plow trucks.
Another safety factor to consider when pulling onto the shoulder is that law enforcement may be called to check the status of an occupied vehicle on the shoulder. This puts law enforcement at risk of being hit by another vehicle as they approach your vehicle.
It also is a waste of law enforcement’s time, to drive to the location where someone has pulled over to check their phone, only to have left before an officer arrives.
Should you need to check your phone it is recommend that you find a safe place to exit and pull into a parking lot or find a safe place to leave the road completely.
Share the road and keep pressing forward.
Source: askatrooper.com, usnews.com
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance in Walker.
