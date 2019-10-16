Begrudgingly, we had to get our camper ready for storage. I was really hoping for one more trip this year, but with the dropping temps we decided it was time to winterize!
Here are some really important steps to keep your RV pest free and protect it from winter damage.
The first step is to remove anything that you may need during the winter months. This includes your husband’s favorite pair of shoes. Oops. Double-checking the medicine cabinet, all closets and kitchen cupboards.
Empty the refrigerator/freezer and turn power off, if you have not already done so. I personally like to wipe it out with bleach water, removing any drawers and racks and wiping them as well.
Once the refrigerator/freezer is completely dry, I crumple up newspapers, placing them in both. This will help to absorb any odors and keep them both moisture free.
Next, I wipe out all cupboards, drawers and cabinets with vinegar water to ensure that it is completely clean and that there is no food — not even a crumb! I vacuum the carpet and the furniture. I spray down the carpet, bed and furniture with a fabric deodorizer; or you could use baking soda with a couple of drops of your favorite essential oil and vacuum again. This will help to keep your RV fresh smelling during those long winter months while it is closed up.
Drain and blow out any water according to your specific camper’s manual, or you can have it professionally done. This is imperative to prevent any freezing and damage to your camper. Add the suggested amount of RV antifreeze, based on your owners’ manual, and follow all other winterizing instructions based on your particular camper.
For pest control, I use three different methods. First I cut up a bar of Irish Spring soap into half-inch slices and place them throughout the camper and in the storage bins below. Next I use fabric softener sheets and place them all over the camper, in drawers, under the sink, in cabinets and under the furniture.
The last of the three methods is on the exterior of the camper. We use a product called fox urine. Most sporting good stores or Amazon carry it. We put about half a cup into a small spray bottle and spray the tires, the rear bumper, the hitch, jack stands and the underbelly of the camper. This works great, as foxes are natural predators of mice, chipmunks and squirrels. You can rinse off any remaining on your camper in the spring.
Your camper is now ready for storage until next spring.
Share the road and keep moving forward.
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Walker Ford in Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.