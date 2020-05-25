Summer or winter, your floor mats are important in the protection of your vehicles floor. Water, salt, sand, dirt and snow manage to track their way into your vehicle. Let’s not forget food, a spilled soda, and if you have children, the list grows exponentially.
There are carpet floor mats and rubber floor liners. Regardless of which you prefer, always be sure they fit properly in your vehicle. Floor mats that do not fit correctly can roll up under your brake pedal, causing issues with braking. They can also roll or bunch up in front of your accelerator, causing your vehicle to uncontrollably speed up. Holes or frayed fabric could catch your shoe, prohibiting your response to either braking or accelerating.
If your floor mats have holes, are curling up, have loose material or move easily, they should be replaced. From high tech liners to inexpensive mats, be sure that the fit is proper and that the mat lays flat on the floor. If you are uncertain what mat is best for your vehicle, check with your local dealership or mechanic.
To clean carpet mats let any spills dry first, remove the mat from your vehicle and vacuum. Take a stiff bristle brush and scrub stains and dirt, then vacuum. For winter salt and hard to remove stains, use club soda. Using a clean rag dab club soda on stain, let dry and vacuum.
For rubber liners, remove from vehicle and shake out any dirt and sand. To wash a rubber mat, use a stiff bristled brush and hot soapy water. Let dry before replacing in vehicle.
Keep moving forward.
Editor's note: This column appeared in the Sept. 9, 2018, issue of The Pilot.
