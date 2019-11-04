We all have those times when we are running late or are just tired of driving and we become careless or impatient.
After living in the Twin Cities for 31 years, I had become that impatient driver. I was aggressive in my driving habits and was always in a hurry to get to my next location. This was completely unnecessary and honestly dangerous!
So what made me change how I drove? My dad! He had been an over-the-road truck driver for 40 years and had seen just about every kind of driver there is.
So here are just a few pieces of advice he offered.
No. 1: Ask yourself, “What is the big hurry?”
Will my tailgating the person in front of me make them go faster? There could be a really good reason why they are driving the speed limit or less.
Perhaps the driver was in a recent accident or a quite elderly driver who does not feel comfortable going any faster, or possibly they are a new driver and have not gotten completely comfortable driving on a busy road.
Tailgating is risky; if the vehicle in front slams on their brakes, you could rear-end them and it would be your fault for following so close.
No. 2: Weaving in and out of your lane
Trying to pass another vehicle is also dangerous. Driving into the oncoming lane looking for an opportunity to pass could cause a head-on collision.
Once you are able to pass and you feel compelled to honk your horn or flip off the other driver, you are simply reflecting the kind of person you are and will have little or no effect on them. Ask yourself, what is really, really so important that I should risk my safety or anyone else’s?
No 3: Failing to yield
Pulling into traffic without yielding first could cause another vehicle to swerve into another lane, causing an accident or hitting you. Take the short time to confirm that it is safe for you and other drivers in the area to merge into traffic.
Don’t force another driver to make room for you, just merge into traffic with a sharing the space attitude.
No. 4: Yellow and red lights
A yellow light is an indicator that the red light is about to be lit. Trying to beat the light could cause you to T-bone another vehicle or be T-boned yourself.
Another concern with trying to blow a yellow light or just skimming by on a red is that it could cause an accident if another driver jumps the light themselves.
No 5: Passing a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
Not only is this illegal, if another vehicle is turning left at the same corner, there could be a collission. You should slow down and wait for the vehicle in front of you to make their turn.
Retireees and tourists are a big contributor to traffic in our area. Generally they are not in a big hurry and are enjoying the drive and scenery.
Not only can impatience cause an accident, you could wind up with a driving violation and or higher insurance rates. Enjoy your drive, share the road and please be considerate of other drivers.
Keep pressing forward.
This twice-monthly column is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance, Norm’s Auto Body and Walker Ford in Walker.
