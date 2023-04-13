In the Woods Campground, located near Walker and Leech Lake, is a new member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The owners are David McArthur and Natalie Vanderplaats, who have two children and one grandson. David is retired law enforcement and is currently managing a youth diversion court, outpatient and inpatient chemical dependency treatment centers near Ogema. Natalie has worked in the finance field for the past 25 years. “We have always enjoyed all summer and winter outdoor recreation together. We always loved camping and visiting the Walker area and along the way we met new people and gained new friends. We started to visit on how it would be great to do something for ourselves, so we thought why not bring our love for the outdoors to something we have always enjoyed and provide that to others?” A few years back, with help from a local real estate agent, David and Natalie purchased 32 acres on Onigum Road to invest in and to make their future home. This started the venture they call In The Woods Campground. The campground has a total of 41 sites — 10 for seasonal use and the remaining 31 sites for overnight/daily use. The camping sites are designed with double green space so campers can enjoy extra space for activities or privacy. All the sites are provided with all RV hookups, water, sewer and electric for convenience. A modern shower house is handicap accessible with huge shower stalls. and a laundry facility is also available for seasonal guests. David and Natalie are pictured with grandson Haiden.
