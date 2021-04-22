The Initiative Foundation and its Partner Funds provided grants worth nearly $383,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020, with many going to regional COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.
Nearly 110 grants were distributed through the Foundation’s Innovation Fund and its community-based Partner Funds.
During its fourth-quarter 2020 grants cycle, the Initiative Foundation also continued its delivery of Small Business Relief Grants in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. While the totals in this news release do not reflect the Small Business Relief Grants effort, the Initiative Foundation distributed $7.66 million in relief to hundreds of local businesses in late 2020. Another $110,000 was distributed as cultural mall grants to the owner/tenants of Global Center located in St. Cloud.
Additional grants of more than $1 million in federal CARES Act dollars were distributed by the Initiative Foundation to Pine County-area small businesses through a special partnership with Pine County.
“Our grants in this cycle reflect the fact that much of the economy is now strengthening, but many families and organizations are still struggling,” said Matt Varilek, Initiative Foundation President. “So our grants range from forward-looking career exploration and clean transportation projects, to meeting more immediate needs of nonprofits and families.”
Find fourth-quarter 2020 Innovation Fund and Partner Fund grant highlights below with additional information available at ifound.org
The following organizations were among those that received Initiative Foundation grant funding during the months of October, November and December 2020:
Central Minnesota Relief & Recovery Fund Awards
• Organizations in Long Prairie, Brainerd, Walker and Cold Spring — Gift Card Project for Local Restaurants: $23,000
• Leech Lake Financial Services — Technical Assistance for Businesses: $5,000
• Stearns County Human Services — Latinx Community Outreach: $5,000
Partner Fund Relief & Recovery Fund Awards
• Hackensack-Backus Relief Fund: $1,000 to Paws & Claws Animal Shelter for a relief grant.
• Delano Community Foundation: $1,000 to Delano Old-Fashioned Christmas for a COVID-19 wish tree.
• Three Rivers Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund: $2,000 to Community Aid of Elk River for a relief grant.
