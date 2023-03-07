LITTLE FALLS — The Initiators Fellowship is recruiting for its 2024-2025 cohort. Launched by the Initiative Foundation in partnership with three other Minnesota Initiative Foundations, the two-year fellowship provides a suite of supports to help emerging social entrepreneurs develop their ventures in rural Minnesota.

Current and aspiring business owners whose enterprise is designed to create positive community or environmental impact and who reside and operate in the 53 counties and six tribal nations of the Initiative Foundation, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Southwest Initiative Foundation and West Central Initiative are eligible to apply. Learn more, contact program staff for a conversation and take the eligibility quiz at fellows.greaterminnesota.net/. The formal application will be open from May 1 to June 15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments