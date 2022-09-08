It’s Booya Time! Come enjoy the Fall Booya for Faith in Action Sept. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack.
Booya is a rich stew, slow-cooked to perfection overnight in a giant cauldron with several kinds of meats and loads of vegetables. Add Linnea’s Organic Bread, baked in a wood-fired brick oven, and live music with Larry Kimball and Friends, and you have a superb evening of good food and fun. Everyone is welcome to this free event and donations are accepted at the door.
“We are very excited to return to a sit-down meal,” stated Faith in Action Executive Director Theresa Eclov. “People enjoy spending time together, talking and listening to some great music.”
This year the Faith in Action Booya is again happening during the Hackensack Chainsaw Event — Sept. 23-25 — three days of wood carving, artisans, foods, games and family fun.
Faith in Action connects Cass County residents with local volunteers who provide neighborly assistance with rides, accessible van rides, basic home repair, and phone reassurance. Volunteers hope to provide homemaking and chore services later this fall. Services are provided based on need, not income, and there are no fees for services. Everyone qualifies but you do need to call ahead.
Drivers are now needed in every community in Cass County. Volunteers provide the heart and hands as they assist others in their communities.Volunteers can choose how, when and how often they are able to help.
Drivers are also needed for our accessible van. Some area residents have no other options for transportation. Volunteer training, liability insurance, mileage reimbursement and COVID protective supplies are provided. Local support of Faith in Action is the key to helping people stay living in their homes and communities for as long as possible.
Call (218) 675-5435 for more information, or just come to the Booya and learn more about Faith in Action programs and volunteer opportunities. Bring your friends, family and neighbors to the Fall Booya for Faith in Action.
