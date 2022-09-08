It’s Booya Time! Come enjoy the Fall Booya for Faith in Action Sept. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack.

Booya is a rich stew, slow-cooked to perfection overnight in a giant cauldron with several kinds of meats and loads of vegetables.  Add Linnea’s Organic Bread, baked in a wood-fired brick oven, and live music with Larry Kimball and Friends, and you have a superb evening of good food and fun. Everyone is welcome to this free event and donations are accepted at the door.

