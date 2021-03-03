The signs are unmistakable: spring is on the way.
Since Jan. 1, we’ve gained about 2.5 hours of daylight.
On March 14, daylight saving time goes into effect.
The first day of spring will be March 20.
And if this doesn’t convince you that Ol’ Man Winter is on the run — it’s time for the 18th annual Leech Lake Ice Out Contest!
Yes, laddies and germs, it’s that time again when young and old; rich and poor; conservatives and liberals; locals and out-of-towners; all have an equal chance to win some nifty prizes, starting with the grand prize, a kayak and paddle donated by Walker Bay Dock.
It’s so easy! Just send in your best guesstimate of when Leech Lake will be totally ice-free. Guesses must arrive by the end of the day, April 1, April Fool’s Day. Appropriate, eh?
Now contest veterans — and there are hundreds out there — probably have committed contest rules to memory. But there always are first-timers, so here goes.
Make a guess, educated or otherwise, as to when Leech Lake will be clear of ice. Submit guess before Thursday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m. Then wait.
It’s so simple even a child could enter. And many do. And sometimes they win! There are no age, gender or IQ restrictions.
The most difficult decision will be how to submit your entry.
• Hand-delivered guesses must be dropped off at our office at 408 Minnesota Avenue, Walker, before we close on April 1. Over the counter, please; not slipped under the door. But keep your mask on and be quick!
• Emailed guesses also need to arrive at our computers no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m.
• Emails should go either to gdeboer@pilotindependent.com or dmorrill@pilotindependent.com — but NOT both of us. That’s double-dipping.
• Faxed entries go to (218) 547-3000, also no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m.. Now some of you might think, “Nobody faxes anymore!” Wrong! There are several groups of co-workers, friends and/or relatives who routinely fax their entries. So there!
• Entries sent by snail-mail also must be postmarked no later than Thursday, April 1, 11:59 p.m.
To repeat. Deadline. Thursday April 1. April Fool’s Day. 11:59 p.m.
So on a lake this big, how can you tell when all the ice is gone? Good question. Ice-freeness is declared after checking with the US Army Corps of Engineers in Federal Dam, selected resorts located around Leech Lake, and by scanning with binoculars from two public accesses.
Last year the owner of a nifty little drone send the device aloft for one last look-see. Here’s hoping we can arrange that again.
When all ice sightings are negative, we declare the date, take all the correct guesses for that date, throw’em in a 33-gallon black garbage bag, and start drawing for prizes.
Once again, Walker Bay Dock will donate the Grand Prize, a kayak and paddle. Dozens of other prizes, large and small, will be donated by dozens of sponsors. They will be listed in future articles.
If we have more correct guesses than prizes, we have one very kind, very altruistic sponsor who in past years has chipped in extra prizes so nobody goes away empty-handed.
If we have more prizes than correct guesses, we take guesses from the day before and the day after, throw them in the bag and draw until all prizes are awarded.
Next comes the fun part. The reminders that we have to repeat. Every Blessed Year. Because People Forget. Misremember. Misinterpret. Purposely Ignore.
• It’s the date, not time of day the ice goes out. There’s no way we could know this and there’s no extra credit for guessing the time.
• Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest covers all of Leech Lake; not just Walker Bay; or Shingobee Bay; or whatever bay or cove you live on.
• No guesses accepted by phone, whether cell or landline. Email it; mail it; fax it; or hand-deliver it. We need a paper trail.
• One guess per person. We DO check.
• Everyone can enter; no age limit, no entry fee, no citizenship requirement, no political affiliation preference, no criminal background check and certainly no gender checks. You don’t even need a Real ID.
Include the following:
Name
Mailing address
Email address
Phone number (land line and/or cell)
We need ALL of these so we can notify you if you win a prize. Sometimes we have a hard time reaching winners, so we need multiple ways to contact.
Prizes MUST be claimed at the sponsoring business, no later than Labor Day Weekend. To do that you first must stop in our office and pick up the certificate to prove you were a winner. Our generous sponsors aren’t going to hand over the loot to every Nimrod who wanders in and says they won.
And except for cases where grandparents coordinated entries for their entire clan, the prizes must be claimed in person. If there’s a problem with this, let us know; we’re semi-flexible.
BTW, all prizes are final. No exchanges, no substitutions, no credits against other merchandise, no special orders, no cash value. Over the years, people have tried all of the above. Doesn’t work; just irritates the sponsors.
After all, it didn’t cost anything to enter. If what you won is something you don’t need or like, just re-gift it already. And let’s be grateful. Besides, there’s not a lot else going on around here right now.
Subsequent issues will also include the list of prizes and the “Sweating Penguin” chart of ice out dates from 2020 all the way back to 1936.
So spread the word, and keep your eye on the ice.
Really enjoy the whimsical spirit poured into this article! We need that these days.
