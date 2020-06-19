On a recent afternoon, some of the first riders were enjoying this 21st century version of the old-fashioned merry-go-round.
Photo submitted

The “Spinami” is newest piece of playground equipment at Hackensack City Park. Part of the Hackensack Lions playground project, it was installed this spring by Lions Julie Cline, Bill Kennedy, Rodney Damm and Terry Bergstrom. The Spinami can accommodate up to seven kids, ages 2-12. The closer the kids stand to the center pole, the faster the Spinami spins around. On a recent afternoon, some of the first riders were enjoying this 21st century version of the old-fashioned merry-go-round.

