Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Itasca-Mantrap has been committed to helping members endure the crisis.
The co-op has voluntarily suspended disconnections for non-payments, continues to waive late payment charges, and works with members on payment plans and resources for energy assistance.
While Itasca-Mantrap has currently suspended disconnections for non-payment, members are encouraged to stay as up to date with payments as possible to avoid building up a large balance that may be harder to pay off later. Members facing financial difficulty are encouraged to contact Itasca-Mantrap at (218) 732-3377 or (888) 713-3377 regarding payment plans and assistance options. Additional assistance for utility payments is available through the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program. Call 211 for more information on this program and to verify eligibility.
Itasca-Mantrap, www.itasca-mantrap.com, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of five counties in northern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 9,700 members.
