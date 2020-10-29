Itasca-Mantrap Coop Electrical Association (Itasca-Mantrap) recently donated a flatbed crane truck to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Electrical Line Worker School.
This is the first and only flatbed crane truck that they have at Minnesota State, and will be used to teach the students how to lay wire line down, both underground and above ground. It will also allow students to learn the operations of the crane functions such as using it to lift heavy equipment around the worksite and onto the flatbed.
Lineworker Superintendent Jerry Byer presented the truck to the school’s instructor, Wayne Dykhoff, Sept. 29. The used truck was appraised at $20,000.
This donation will assist instructors to prepare the students to be the best they can for their future lineworker careers.
“This is a great training facility with good instructors and good students, and this is just our way of giving back. We are happy to contribute to helping students learn how to operate these vehicles. With this knowledge, they will be more valuable employees in the utility industry,” Byer said.
Chris Fox, Itasca-Mantrap president-CEO, said Minnesota State’s program is highly regarded in the area. Ten Itasca-Mantrap lineworkers have graduated from M State. “At Itasca-Mantrap, we value our partnership with M State through the Electrical Line Worker School program. We were preparing to retire a flatbed crane truck in our fleet when we realized the current class did not have access to one. We recognized the value the truck would bring to the program. The truck is fully operational for the school to use for years to come.”
Dykhoff said the flatbed crane truck will be used by about 60 students this semester alone.
“We have a valued 15-year partnership with Itasca-Mantrap and I would like to thank Itasca-Mantrap Co-op Electrical Asociation for its generous gift to the program. Together we are making a difference in the lives of these young people,” Dykhoff remarked.
