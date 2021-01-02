Itasca-Mantrap announces it is returning more than $1 million back to its membership.
At their December meeting, the Itasca-Mantrap Board of Directors authorized a member credit of $85 to each member account, which will appear on the January statement.
Itasca-Mantrap President-CEO Christine Fox shared, “2020 has been a great year for Itasca-Mantrap. We know others did not have such a great year and we understand the hardship many of our members have faced amidst COVID-19. This is the Co-op’s way to give back to our members in a tough year.”
Itasca-Mantrap, www.itasca-mantrap.com, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of five counties in northern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 9,700 members.
