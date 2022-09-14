Itasca-Mantrap is seeking applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes businesses, non-profits and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community.

The winning organization that has helped make the Itasca-Mantrap Cooperative service area a better place to live and work will receive a plaque and a $500 cash award for its cause.

