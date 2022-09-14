Itasca-Mantrap is seeking applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes businesses, non-profits and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community.
The winning organization that has helped make the Itasca-Mantrap Cooperative service area a better place to live and work will receive a plaque and a $500 cash award for its cause.
Community members may nominate an organization, association or business by completing an application form, available at the Itasca-Mantrap office or online at www.itasca-mantrap.com. The application requires a description of the project, program or event and the positive impact it brought to the community. Additional documents or photos of the program or project are encouraged. Completed applications must be received at Itasca-Mantrap’s office by Oct. 31.
The award recipient will be announced in November and will then contend for the statewide Touchstone Energy Community Award, which has a cash prize of $2,000. The statewide award winner will be recognized at the Minnesota Rural Electric Association annual meeting in 2023.
Minnesota Touchstone Energy cooperatives are part of a national alliance of more than 750 electric cooperatives in 46 states that adhere to the values of integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community.
The Touchstone Energy Community Award highlights the Seventh Cooperative Principle — Concern for Community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.