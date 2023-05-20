Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations? If so, then Itasca Waters has the series for you.
“Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series” runs for an hour beginning at noon on the first Thursday each month. It is FREE, online, open to all, and includes an interactive Q&A.
The June 1 program “Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake” will be presented by Dr. Amy Schrank. Amy will talk about how invasive narrow-leaf and hybrid cattails are overtaking diverse nearshore plant communities and altering the habitat. They form dense, homogenous stands of cattails that reduce dissolved oxygen, displace native vegetation, and have detrimental effects on fish.
For this column, I will focus on the clean fresh water that is so abundant in Itasca County. Do we take it for granted that it will persist in its current state or do we fear water quality is declining here as elsewhere in Minnesota. Water quality in most of the state has now degraded to the point that the water is not always safe to swim in, much less being able to see our feet when water is waist high. What has caused this catastrophic degradation, and can the same ecological problem occur here in Itasca County?
In southern Minnesota water was once clean and healthy. Over time, agriculture and land use practices have detrimentally damaged the quality by depleting the oxygen. The culprits are phosphorus and the loss of vegetation. The root systems of native prairie plants and trees provide nature’s filtering system. That keeps the phosphorus in the water at a reasonable level. Only one pound of phosphorus will grow 500 pounds of algae which consumes oxygen and prevents organism’s ability to respire. That’s why it’s such an important issue for water quality.
Let’s look closer to home. All watersheds need 70 percent vegetated land to do a good job of filtering water. Look at the land you live on. Is the land 70 percent covered with vegetation? Lawn grass does not count; it only has a 2-3 inch root system and does not provide the filtering mechanism needed to prevent water quality degradation. Native plants have deep root systems that function as water purifiers. We need to think about buffering shorelines with native plants, slowing down the water flow off roofs, planting pollinators, and reducing both mowing and fertilizing. By paying attention to our own land, we will enhance the water quality in the watershed. If there is a concentrated effort by all of us to buffer and slow water, effects of development are reduced.
To aid in the process, Itasca Waters has citizen volunteers that will make house calls to assist you with scoring your shore and helping you restore or enhance the filtering system outside of your door. Itasca Waters refers to this program as the Shoreland Advisors program. You can reach an advisor by going to ItascaWaters.org. Enjoying the lake experience is second nature to us, and maintaining the natural filtering system is critical for continued enjoyment. We can have both! Keep in mind that water quality is fragile and once damaged is expensive and nearly impossible to fix. Water is an extremely important economic asset to Itasca County that we all cherish. Do what you can on your land to make a positive impact.
This column focused on land practices to keep our water healthy, but on June 1 you will have a chance to hear from Dr. Amy Schrank about invasive cattails and how they affect water quality. Please join us for this talk by registering at www.itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. You will receive a zoom invite by email to join the program. For more information contact info@itascawaters.org.
The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to ‘team up’ with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy. This series is supported by Itasca Waters’ members, Minnesota Sea Grant, Itasca Coalition of Lake Associations, Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District, and KAXE/KBXE, Rapids Radio.
